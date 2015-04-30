Hollywood studio DreamWorks' revenue rises 13 pct

April 30 (Reuters) - Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of its “Home” animated movie, its only release this year.

However, net loss attributable to DreamWorks widened to $54.8 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $42.9 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $166.5 million from $147.2 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)