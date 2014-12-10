DreamWorks to launch family TV channel in Asia

Toothless from the How to Train Your Dragon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation SKG said it plans to launch a 24/7 family-oriented television channel in Asia during the second half of 2015 as part of its effort to expand television production and distribution.

Shows running on the channel, including “All Hail King Julien”, “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and “How to Train Your Dragon”, are based on characters from major DreamWorks movies.

Singapore-based HBO Asia will manage affiliate sales and marketing as well as technical services for the new channel.