FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dreamworks China JV to invest $3.1 bln in Shanghai theme park
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Dreamworks China JV to invest $3.1 bln in Shanghai theme park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc with its China joint venture will invest 20 billion yuan ($3.14 billion) to open a theme park in Shanghai which it aims to open by 2016, the firms said on Tuesday.

The creator of “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda” announced in February it would build a production studio in Shanghai with some of China’s biggest media companies, a deal that gives the company a foothold in one of the largest untapped markets for Hollywood.

Dreamworks together with China Media Capital, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd will create an entertainment company called Oriental Dreamworks that will develop and produce Chinese animated and live-action content for distribution within China and around the globe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.