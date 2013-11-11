FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DreamWorks China venture appoints Disney exec to run animation studio
November 12, 2013

DreamWorks China venture appoints Disney exec to run animation studio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oriental DreamWorks, a joint venture between DreamWorks Animation SKG, China Media Capital, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd, has appointed former Walt Disney Co executive Guenther Hake as its chief executive.

The Shanghai-based joint venture said in a statement on Tuesday that Hake, a former Disney managing director for its Greater China consumer products division, was appointed based on his “deep understanding” of Chinese culture and “global brand experience.”

Set up in 2012, Oriental DreamWorks appointed Hake to manage its animated and live action films and TV, licensing, consumer products and intellectual property.

Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd, one of Oriental DreamWorks’ backers, is run by Jian Mianheng, the son of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Li Ruigang, the venture’s previous chief executive and current chairman, was president of Shanghai Media Group and is chairman of China Media Capital.

