FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dreamworks talking with Fox about possible cable network
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Dreamworks talking with Fox about possible cable network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dreamworks Animation is talking with its new film distribution partner, 20th Century Fox, about a family-oriented cable channel it hopes to create with characters such as its “Kung Fu Panda” and “Casper” franchises, Dreamworks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said on Monday.

Katzenberg has been exploring the idea of a cable channel since his company acquired Classic Media, owner of “Casper,” “Rocky and Bullwinkle,” “Lassie” and other franchises, in July.

“We have had conversations with the Fox team about this,” Katzenberg told reporters on a conference call to announce an agreement with Fox to distribute Dreamworks Animation films for the next five years.

Under that deal, Dreamworks has the right to talk with other distributors besides Fox about the cable channel, Katzenberg said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.