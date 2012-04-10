Spielberg studio gets about $200 mln from Indian backers

April 10 (Reuters) - Dreamworks Studio, the film company headed by superstar director Steven Spielberg, will get around $200 million from its partner Reliance Entertainment to continue making films, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.

The financing is the second part of a 2009 agreement to finance the studio. Reliance Entertainment, a unit of Reliance ADA Group, provided the partnership with $325 million capital for an undisclosed stake.

The studio, which made “The Help” last year, will produce between three and five films a year, a slight reduction in the four to six that it initially announced, said the person.