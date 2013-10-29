DreamWorks revenue falls as 'Turbo' disappoints

Oct 29 (Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported lower quarterly revenue as the international release of its animated film about a snail, “Turbo”, failed to match the success of last summer’s “Madagascar 3”.

Net income fell to $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $24.4 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $154.5 million. Last year the third quarter included the international box office success of “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”.