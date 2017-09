July 31 (Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc’s quarterly profit nearly doubled, helped by the continued worldwide success of its animated hit “The Croods”.

Net income surged 73 percent to $22.2 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $12.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $213.4 million.