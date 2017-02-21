9th Circuit declines to revive DreamWorks securities case

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a securities fraud lawsuit against DreamWorks Animation, ruling that investors did not show the studio misled them about the profit outlook for the 2013 animated movie "Turbo."

The decision on Friday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirms a lower court's dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit alleging that DreamWorks Animation's executives falsely stated the movie would likely be profitable, even though a dismal opening weekend in July 2013 indicated otherwise.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l4X1G4