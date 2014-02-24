FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dreamworks' ogre Shrek to star in London attraction
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Dreamworks' ogre Shrek to star in London attraction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dreamworks Animation’s green ogre Shrek will star in a family entertainment attraction that will open in London in the summer of 2015, the first of six attractions based on the blockbuster movie franchise that will be built over nine years.

Dreamworks licensed Shrek and other characters to Madame Tussauds and Legoland owner Merlin Entertainment, which will build and operate the 20,000 square foot attraction called “Shrek’s Far Far Away Adventure,” the companies on Monday. It will be located on London’s South Bank, the site of the London Eye Ferris wheel and other tourist spots.

Visitors will walk through scenes with live interactive entertainment that tell a story based on Shrek. They also can meet the ogre and other characters from Dreamworks movie franchises including “Madagascar,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The Shrek attractions give Dreamworks another way to earn revenue from its popular characters as the company diversifies its business beyond the big screen.

“These will be very high-profile Dreamworks-branded locations,” Dreamworks Animation chief executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said in an interview. “They are very valuable for us to be able to find new ways to really engage with our audience and the fans of our movies and our characters.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.