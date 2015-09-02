Spielberg's DreamWorks to split from Disney - Hollywood Reporter

Sept 2 (Reuters) - DreamWorks Studios, the film company headed by director Steven Spielberg, will split from Walt Disney Co after the release of his upcoming film, “The BFG,” the Hollywood Reporter said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said "The BFG", based on a Roald Dahl book, will be the last released under the Disney deal, which began in 2009. (bit.ly/1ii1C5G)

Spielberg’s likely future home is Universal and is in talks with the company, according to the report. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)