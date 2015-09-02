FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spielberg's DreamWorks to split from Disney - Hollywood Reporter
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Spielberg's DreamWorks to split from Disney - Hollywood Reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - DreamWorks Studios, the film company headed by director Steven Spielberg, will split from Walt Disney Co after the release of his upcoming film, “The BFG,” the Hollywood Reporter said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said "The BFG", based on a Roald Dahl book, will be the last released under the Disney deal, which began in 2009. (bit.ly/1ii1C5G)

Spielberg’s likely future home is Universal and is in talks with the company, according to the report. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

