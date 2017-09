Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dresdner Factoring AG :

* Says Q3 profit before tax 663,000 euros versus 606,000 euros year ago

* Q3 turnover 164 million euros (177 million euros year ago) and in first 9 months 476 million euros (Q1-Q3 / 2013: 508 million euros)

* Says confirms targets for 2014