FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens preparing offer for Dresser-Rand - German magazine
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens preparing offer for Dresser-Rand - German magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens has been preparing an offer to acquire U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, German magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources close to Siemens.

It said Siemens had mandated Lazard to put together an offer for Dresser-Rand, which has a market value of $4.6 billion, and would consider a hostile takeover if necessary.

Siemens declined to comment on the report. Dresser-Rand was not immediately available. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.