EU resumes Siemens, Dresser-Rand deal probe, decision by July 24
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

EU resumes Siemens, Dresser-Rand deal probe, decision by July 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of Siemens’ offer for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group and will decide by July 24 whether to clear the $7.6 billion deal.

The European Commission halted its investigation on March 19 while waiting for Siemens to provide some important information. The probe was restarted on March 27, according to a filing on the EU authority’s site.

Siemens had previously said that it was still on track to close the deal before or in the summer despite the delay.

The Commission is concerned that the deal will reduce competition as the merged company would compete only with General Electric in turbo compressors and drivers for trains. [ID:nL5N0VN4EP>

Such worries could force Siemens to offer concessions in return for regulatory clearance. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
