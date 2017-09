Oct 7 (Reuters) - Drewex SA w upadlosci ukladowej

* Says its creditors accepted company’s proposal of arrangements presented in July

* Says on the meeting held on Oct. 6, a number of 44 creditors voted for company’s proposal, one was against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)