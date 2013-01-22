FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dreyfus Corp CEO Baum resigns - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 5:00 AM / in 5 years

Dreyfus Corp CEO Baum resigns - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chief Executive of mutual fund firm Dreyfus Corp Jonathan Baum has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Charles Cardona, president of Dreyfus, will become the chief executive on an interim basis, the Journal said, citing a company statement. Dreyfus is the mutual fund unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Cardona, who joined the seventh largest money market mutual fund company in 1981, is also the chief executive of BNY Mellon Cash Investment Strategies.

Baum, who joined Dreyfus in March 2006 has overseen its $385 billion in mutual funds and separately managed accounts since February 2008, the Journal said.

A company spokeswoman could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.