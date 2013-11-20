FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RESEARCH ALERT-D.R Horton: Raymond James raises to market perform
November 20, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-D.R Horton: Raymond James raises to market perform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - : * D.R. Horton Inc, KB Home : Raymond James raises to market

perform from underperform * Lennar Corp : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform * St. Joe Co : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA

