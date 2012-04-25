New Issue-DR Horton sells $350 mln notes

April 25 (Reuters) - DR Horton, Inc. on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Citigroup, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: D.R. HORTON, INC. AMT $ MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.749 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/01/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 389.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS