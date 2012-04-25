FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-DR Horton sells $350 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-DR Horton sells $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - DR Horton, Inc. on Wednesday
sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million. 	
    Citigroup, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: D.R. HORTON, INC. 	
	
AMT $ MLN       COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    05/15/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 4.749 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/01/2012	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 389.7 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH DOUBLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.