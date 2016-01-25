FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Homebuilder D.R. Horton's profit rises 10.7 pct
January 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Homebuilder D.R. Horton's profit rises 10.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in home sales.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company’s net income rose to $157.7 million, or 42 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $142.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $2.36 billion.

The company, which sells under the D.R. Horton, Express Homes and Emerald Homes brands, said orders rose to 8,064 homes from 7,370 in the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

