FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-D.R. Horton profit beats estimates on higher home prices
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-D.R. Horton profit beats estimates on higher home prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects fifth paragraph to say net income fell 81.5 pct, not 98 pct)

July 25 (Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc reported a better-than-expected profit as it sold more homes at higher prices in quarter ended June.

Demand for homes has remained strong despite a recent rise in mortgage rates as a shortage of homes available for sale has enabled builders to raise prices.

D.R. Horton, which sells homes priced between $100,000 and $600,000, said average selling price rose 15 percent in the third quarter.

Orders - a key indicator for builders, who do not book revenue until they finish a house - rose 12 percent to 6,822 homes.

Net income fell 81.5 percent to $146 million, or 42 cents per share, from $787.8 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 34 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The year-ago quarter included a $716.7 million tax benefit.

Third-quarter homebuilding revenue rose 47 percent to $1.64 billion.

D.R. Horton shares, which have gained about 7 percent value this year, closed at $21.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.