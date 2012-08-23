FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dril-Quip unit wins $650 mln order from Petrobras
August 23, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Dril-Quip unit wins $650 mln order from Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc said its Brazilian unit won a contract worth up to $650 million from the state-owned energy company Petrobras.

The offshore drilling and production equipment maker said the contract was to supply subsea wellhead systems and associated tools for deepwater drilling in Brazil.

Dril-Quip expects to begin delivering products under the four-year contract from the second half of 2013.

Petrobras has plans to spend about $225 billion over five years, starting 2011, to more than double output from its growing reserves. Discoveries in Brazil over the past five years rank among the largest anywhere in the last three decades.

Thursday’s contract follows DryShips Inc’s drilling unit Ocean Rig and other U.S. oilfield services companies winning a number of contracts from Petrobras in the past one year.

Shares of Houston-based Dril-Quip closed at $71.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

