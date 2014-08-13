FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drillisch sees 2014 EBITDA at upper end of forecast range
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 13, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Drillisch sees 2014 EBITDA at upper end of forecast range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG on Wednesday said it expects earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2014 to reach the upper end of a forecast range between 82 million euros and 85 million euros ($109-$114 million).

The mobile phone company published key first-half earnings figures a day ahead of the scheduled release date. Drillisch EBITDA in the first half of 2014 rose 24.2 percent to 42.4 million euros.

Drillisch is due to report full results on Thursday Aug. 14.

1 US dollar = 0.7481 euro Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.