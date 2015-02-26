BRIEF-Drillisch proposes cash dividend of 1.70 eur per voting shr

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG
* Drillisch: says forecast for the year exceeded; increase of dividend
* Says 2014 EBITDA rises by EUR 14.4 mln to EUR 85.2 mln
* Says 2014 EBITDA margin rises by 5.0 percentage points to 29.4 percent
* Gross profit rises by EUR 23.6 mln to EUR 142.6 mln
* Drillisch is targeting a clear increase of mvno subscriber segment
* Targeting further improvements in tariff mix and profitability from operations
* Targeting revenue growth
* Says expects a further increase in EBITDA to between 95 euros million and 100 million euros for 2015 as a whole
* To submit a proposal for a cash dividend for business year 2014 of 1.70 euros per voting share
* Strives for a dividend of at least same amount for fiscal years 2015 and 2016
* Says mvno clientele grows by 223,000 to 1.928 million
* Says mvno clientele grows by 223,000 to 1.928 million

* Says budget clientele grows by 355,000 to 1.211 million in 2014 (+41.5% over previous year)