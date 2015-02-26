FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Drillisch proposes cash dividend of 1.70 eur per voting shr
February 26, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Drillisch proposes cash dividend of 1.70 eur per voting shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG

* Drillisch: says forecast for the year exceeded; increase of dividend

* Says 2014 EBITDA rises by EUR 14.4 mln to EUR 85.2 mln

* Says 2014 EBITDA margin rises by 5.0 percentage points to 29.4 percent

* Gross profit rises by EUR 23.6 mln to EUR 142.6 mln

* Drillisch is targeting a clear increase of mvno subscriber segment

* Targeting further improvements in tariff mix and profitability from operations

* Targeting revenue growth

* Says expects a further increase in EBITDA to between 95 euros million and 100 million euros for 2015 as a whole

* To submit a proposal for a cash dividend for business year 2014 of 1.70 euros per voting share

* Strives for a dividend of at least same amount for fiscal years 2015 and 2016

* Says mvno clientele grows by 223,000 to 1.928 million

* Says budget clientele grows by 355,000 to 1.211 million in 2014 (+41.5% over previous year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
