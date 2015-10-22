UPDATE 1-Drillsearch agrees to A$384 mln bid from Beach Energy

* Oil slump drives M&A activity

* Bid pitched at 27 pct premium

* Cooper Basin rival Santos looking to sell assets (Adds details)

MELBOURNE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Drillsearch Ltd has agreed to a takeover offer worth A$384 million ($277 million) from Beach Energy, consolidating Beach’s position as Australia’s biggest onshore oil and gas producer.

The merger marks the latest in a spate of oil and gas takeover offers in Australia, including a rejected A$7.1 billion bid on Thursday from a fund backed by Brunei’s royal family for Santos Ltd.

The merger of Beach and Drillsearch, which produce oil and gas in the Cooper Basin, has been expected over the past year as the slump in oil prices has forced all producers to cut capital spending, holding back growth.

Beach said on Friday it offered 1.25 of its shares for each Drillsearch share, valuing the target at A$0.83 per share, a 27 percent premium to Drillsearch’s close on Thursday.

“The Boards of both Drillsearch and Beach believe this is a logical combination of two complementary, overlapping businesses, with the opportunity to generate significant value for shareholders of both companies,” the two companies said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Combined, Beach and Drillsearch, which are already partners in a number of assets, expect to produce between 10.6 and 11.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the year to June 2016.

Their main rival in the Cooper Basin is Santos, which is looking to sell assets to help cut its heavy debt load.

The two companies said they expect to reap about A$20 million pre-tax in cost savings within two years of merging.