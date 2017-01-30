FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dropbox targets deep-pocketed businesses to increase revenue
January 30, 2017

Dropbox targets deep-pocketed businesses to increase revenue

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Heather Somerville
    SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A decade after its
founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to
become a new kind of company.
   On Monday, the highly valued digital storage company is
unveiling two new products - file synch and content
collaboration tools - as part of a yearslong effort to build up
its business offerings. 
    Dropbox started as a free and easy service for consumers to
share and store photos, music and other large files. But that
business became a commodity as tech giants including Alphabet
Inc's Google, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com
Inc began offering storage for free. 
    Now Dropbox must fight for hotly contested business accounts
even as it tries to keep a foothold in the consumer market.
    "Dropbox is clearly moving in this direction but still has
some catch-up to do," said Forrester analyst Cheryl McKinnon.
    At a highly promoted event in San Francisco on Monday,
Dropbox plans to unveil Smart Sync, a feature that allows users
to see and access all of their files, whether stored in the
cloud or on a local hard drive, from their desktop. Smart Sync
is part of Dropbox Business, which requires companies to pay a
fee based on the number of employees who use it.
    Dropbox also rolled out Dropbox Paper, which allows groups
to create, edit and collaborate on projects in a single
workspace.
    "Where we see the most important problems to solve for are
certainly around workplace productivity and collaboration,"
Dropbox senior product management director Rob Baesman said in
an interview. "A lot of investments we make are to solve those
challenges."
    Dropbox says about 200,000 of its 500 million users were
paying businesses customers, about double the number in that
category two years ago. Many of Dropbox's users pay nothing.
    It remains to be seen whether Dropbox can serve both
businesses and consumers well enough to justify its $10 billion
valuation, based on the price tag it earned in its last round of
private financing. 
    Aaron Levie, chief executive officer of Dropbox competitor
Box Inc, said it was "both massively important and
massively hard" to make deals with large corporations and
government agencies that provide substantial recurring revenue. 
    "It only happens if you decide to fully focus on it," Levie
said.
    Sequoia Capital venture investor Bryan Schreier, who led his
firm's investment into Dropbox, said the company's business
strategy was working.
    "This is the fastest growing SaaS (software-as-a-service)
company we have ever worked with," Schreier said.
    Dropbox has raised more than $600 million from venture
capitalists and private investors, and some IPO advisers say the
company's public market debut could come as soon as this year.
    Public cloud computing companies are trading at 4.9 times 
their revenue on average, according to data from Bessemer
Venture Partners. According to that standard, Dropbox would have
to reach roughly $2 billion a year in sales to justify its
current valuation.
    Sources close to the company put its current annual revenue
at $750 million to $800 million. Dropbox declined to comment on
its finances.

 (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Lisa Von Ahn)

