FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dr Pepper Snapple buys back distribution rights in Asia
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Dr Pepper Snapple buys back distribution rights in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said
on Monday it will buy back the distribution rights for Snapple
and some of its other brands in Asia from Mondelez International
Inc.
    The deal gives Dr Pepper Snapple a foothold in the growing
Asian market and allows the company to diversify its revenue
beyond the developed North American market. 
    Dr Pepper Snapple is the third-largest U.S. soft drink maker
behind Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, but its
business is much more concentrated in the United States.  
    Terms of the deal were not announced.   
    The company announced another deal last week to acquire a
bottler in the western United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.