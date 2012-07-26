FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Dr Pepper Snapple stands by full-year view despite beat
July 26, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Dr Pepper Snapple stands by full-year view despite beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj earnings/share $0.85 vs Wall Street view of $0.82

* Prices up, volume down

July 26 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc stood by its full-year forecast on Thursday despite a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit that was helped by price increases.

The maker of 7UP, Sunkist and other drinks said it still expected net sales growth near the low end of its long-term range of 3 percent to 5 percent and earnings per share of $2.90 to $2.98 for 2012.

Higher packaging and ingredient prices should lead full-year costs to increase 2 percent, the company said.

In the second quarter, net income was $178 million, or 83 cents per share, up from $172 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 85 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.62 billion, lifted by price increases and the company’s selling more higher-priced drinks. Volumes fell, however, as those price increases turned off some consumers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
