Dr Pepper Snapple 1st-quarter profit tops estimates

April 24 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by the launch of its 10-calorie sodas.

The maker of Dr Pepper, Sunkist and 7UP sodas said net income was $106 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, up from $102 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a commodity-related adjustment, earnings were 53 cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $1.38 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier.