April 25 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as higher costs hurt margins.

The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas, as well as its namesake beverages, earned $102 million, or 48 cents a share for the first quarter, compared with $114 million or 50 cents a share last year.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion.