India's Dr Reddy's says US regulator lifts ban on Mexico plant
#Healthcare
July 28, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

India's Dr Reddy's says US regulator lifts ban on Mexico plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, India’s No. 2 drugmaker by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping products from the facility to the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning letter to the company’s manufacturing unit at Cuernavaca in June last year saying it had violated manufacturing standards, and stopped shipments to the U.S.

Dr Reddy’s said in a statement late on Friday it worked with the regulator to resolve the issues it had raised, after which it received a “clearance” from the USFDA on July 26.

The unit in Mexico makes bulk drugs. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Sanjeev miglani)

