FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Dr. Reddy's Q3 net falls 29 pct, lags forecast
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 14, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

India's Dr. Reddy's Q3 net falls 29 pct, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , India’s No.2 drugmaker by sales, reported a larger-than-expected 29.2 percent drop in quarterly net profit as sales in its key North America market remained muted.

Consolidated net profit fell to 3.63 billion rupees ($67.5 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended December, from 5.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the drugmaker said on Thursday. Income from sales and services grew 3.5 percent to 28.65 billion rupees.

Analysts on an average had forecast a net profit of 4.42 billion rupees on net sales of 29.65 billion rupees, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valued $6 billion, shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were down 1.3 percent to 1,879.30 rupees by 0825 GMT when the Mumbai market was down 0.12 percent. ($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.