FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Dr. Reddy's Labs Q1 net up 7.4 pct, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 30, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

India's Dr. Reddy's Labs Q1 net up 7.4 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , India’s No.2 drugmaker by sales, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, which lagged street estimates as an increase in generic sales in its key United States market was offset by a fall in European revenue.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker said consolidated net profit rose to 3.61 billion rupees ($60.81 million) for the fiscal first quarter ended June, from 3.36 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 12 percent to 28.4 billion rupees.

Analysts, on an average, had forecast net profit at 4.29 billion rupees on net sales of 31.16 billion rupees.

Valued at nearly $6.6 billion, shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories extended losses to more than 3 percent after the result in the main Mumbai market that was down about 1 percent.

$1 = 59.3675 Indian rupees Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.