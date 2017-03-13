FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Evonik buys cosmetic ingredients maker Dr. Straetmans -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 5 months ago

Evonik buys cosmetic ingredients maker Dr. Straetmans -sources

Matthias Inverardi

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 13 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Evonik will buy Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The new business will help Evonik expand its own activities in preservatives for cosmetics, and the buyer plans to keep Dr. Straetmans' Hamburg headquarters, the sources said.

Evonik declined to comment while officials at Dr. Straetmans were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.