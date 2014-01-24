EU regulator backs drugs from Bayer, GSK, knocks back Novartis

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European drugs regulators gave their backing on Friday for marketing authorisations to be granted for Bayer’s drug Adempas, designed to treat pulmonary hypertension, and for GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes medicine Eperzan.

The regulator also backed a new drug from Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma called Latuda, for the treatment of schizophrenia, and Bemfola, a new biosimilar medicine for the treatment of infertility.

But the European Medicine Agency (EMA) recommended rejecting an application from the Swiss drugmaker Novartis to market its heart failure drug serelaxin.