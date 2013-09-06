Drummond Colombia coal worker vote does not end strike -gov't source

BOGOTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A vote by employees at U.S. coal miner Drummond’s Colombian operations this week, in which a majority voted in favor of ending more than six weeks of strike action, is not valid to end the stoppage since the backing of the main union that initiated the labor action is needed first, a labor ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

The main workers’ union, Sintramienergetica, which called the strike over pay, conditions, and the fate of 400 workers who could lose their jobs next year when automated coal loading is introduced, told Reuters it was not yet ready to end the strike but would be consulting with workers and the labor ministry.