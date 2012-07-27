FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drummond Coal can't load all ships berthing -logistics sources
July 27, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Drummond Coal can't load all ships berthing -logistics sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Drummond Coal, one of the country’s two biggest exporters of thermal coal, will be able to load only three out of five ships berthing in the next few days because the Fenoco rail strike has shrunk port stockpiles, Colombian logistics sources said.

Drummond may have to declare force majeure within a week unless customers agree to defer shipments, they said.

Drummond was unavailable for comment.

Drummond as of Friday had about 100,000 tonnes of coal in stockpiles at the ports and five ships due to arrive to start loading before the end of July, they said.

