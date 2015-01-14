High-speed trader DRW to acquire Chicago rival Chopper Trading

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - High-speed trading firm DRW Trading Group said it has agreed to buy the assets of rival Chopper Trading LLC as the industry continues to consolidate.

The deal is expected to allow the Chicago-based firms to cut costs amid increased pressure from regulators and competitors, with DRW founder Donald Wilson saying they will be able to “more efficiently provide liquidity to the financial markets.”

The transaction price was not disclosed.

DRW, founded in 1992, and Chopper, which opened in 2002, are proprietary firms that, like hedge funds, invest their own money in futures and securities markets, but without taking on outside clients. They use super-fast computers and algorithms to execute orders.

Scrutiny of such firms intensified last year after a book by best-selling author Michael Lewis claimed that high-frequency traders had rigged the stock market, profiting from speeds unavailable to others.

The New York attorney general last year sent out subpoenas to high-speed trading firms, including Chopper. The firm has not been charged with wrongdoing.

In 2013, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued DRW, claiming the company had manipulated the price of an interest rate futures contract in 2011. DRW has denied the charges, and the case is ongoing.

The consolidation of DRW and Chopper comes after currency broker FXCM Inc and a subsidiary last year acquired the assets of struggling Chicago-based high-speed trader Infinium Capital Management. [ID:nL2N0KJ234}