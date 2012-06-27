FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuok to take 60-70 pct stake in Drydocks' Asia ops - source
June 27, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Kuok to take 60-70 pct stake in Drydocks' Asia ops - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Pacific Carrier Ltd., part of Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok’s empire, will take a 60- to 70-percent stake in its joint venture with Drydocks World’s Southeast Asia business, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Drydocks, which is restructuring $2.2 billion in debt and sought insolvency protection in April, said earlier it had inked the deal with Kuok Group’s Pacific Carrier Ltd. for its operations based in Singapore and Indonesia. No financial details were given. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)

