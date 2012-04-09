FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DryShips to sell stake in drilling unit
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-DryShips to sell stake in drilling unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Greek shipper DryShips Inc plans to sell 9 million shares of its unit Ocean Rig UDW Inc in a public offering, cutting its stake in the drilling company by 9 percent.

DryShips owns about 73.9 percent of Ocean Rig.

At least 900,000 common shares from the offering will be bought by companies affiliated with DryShips’ Chief Executive George Economou, the company said in a statement.

In October last year, DryShips had said that it could look at selling its majority-owned drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW Inc .

DryShips shares closed at $3.16 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, closed at $16.98 on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.