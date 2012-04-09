UPDATE 1-DryShips to sell stake in drilling unit

April 9 (Reuters) - Greek shipper DryShips Inc plans to sell 9 million shares of its unit Ocean Rig UDW Inc in a public offering, cutting its stake in the drilling company by 9 percent.

DryShips owns about 73.9 percent of Ocean Rig.

At least 900,000 common shares from the offering will be bought by companies affiliated with DryShips’ Chief Executive George Economou, the company said in a statement.

In October last year, DryShips had said that it could look at selling its majority-owned drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW Inc .

DryShips shares closed at $3.16 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, closed at $16.98 on the Nasdaq.