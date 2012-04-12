UPDATE 1-DryShips to sell more stake in drilling unit

* Says to sell 10 million common shares

* Offer priced at $16.25/shr

April 12 (Reuters) - Greece-based DryShips Inc said it plans to sell more shares of its unit Ocean Rig UDW Inc than planned, with its chief executive buying a fifth of the shares on offer.

DryShips, which owns about 73.9 percent of Ocean Rig, raised the size of the offering by 1 million shares to 10 million.

Earlier this week, Dryships had said it was cutting its stake in the drilling company by 9 percent.

Companies affiliated with Chief Executive George Economou will buy 1.9 million shares, the company said in a statement.

The offering, which is expected to close on April 17, has been priced at $16.25 per share.

The U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, were trading up 6 percent at $17.45 on Thursday.

DryShips said in October that it could look at selling its majority-owned drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW Inc

DryShips shares were up 1 percent at $3.23 on the Nasdaq.