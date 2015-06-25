FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DS Smith strengthens Spain business with 190 mln euro deal
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

DS Smith strengthens Spain business with 190 mln euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Recycled packaging maker DS Smith Plc reported a 20 percent jump in full-year pretax profit and said it had agreed to acquire Spanish company Grupo Lantero’s corrugated products business.

The company said the deal would help significantly strengthen its operations in Spain, giving it an about 10 percent market share.

The total consideration is expected to be about 190 million euros ($213 million), including debt.

$1 = 0.8925 euros Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.