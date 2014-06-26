FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-British packager DS Smith's profit doubles on acquisition benefit
June 26, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-British packager DS Smith's profit doubles on acquisition benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to June 26 from June 25)

June 26 (Reuters) - DS Smith said full-year pretax profit doubled as the recycled packaging provider continued to benefit from the acquisition of SCA Packaging, and increased volumes mainly in Central Europe and Italy.

Pretax profit rose to 167 million pounds ($283.6 million) for the year ended April 30, from 82 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue jumped 10 percent to 4.03 billion pounds.

The company, whose customers include Procter & Gamble Co , Nestle SA and Unilever Plc, said it expected 2014-15 earnings to be hurt by a weak euro.

The company generates about 65 percent of its EBITA in euros.

DS Smith’s earnings include a 12-month contribution from the acquisition of SCA Packaging compared with 10 months’ contribution in the prior-year period. ($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid and Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
