UAE's DSI says appoints Wael Allan new CEO, replacing Khaldoun Tabari

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed construction and engineering company Drake & Scull International (DSI) said on Monday it appointed Wael Allan as its new chief executive, replacing Khaldoun Tabari.

Tabari will continue to serve as a non-executive board member, member of the executive committee, vice-chairman and a major shareholder, DSI said in a bourse statement on Monday. He submitted his resignation on August 2016.

Allan will take on his new role starting October 10, the statement added. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)