Dubai's Drake & Scull mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Drake & Scull mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Drake & Scull has mandated five banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting on Thursday for a potential issue of perpetual U.S. dollar sukuk, it said on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD and HSBC have been mandated as global joint coordinators, while HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers, DSI said in a statement.

An unrated Regulation S senior perpetual sukuk issue may follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, it added without specifying the possible size of the issue. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
