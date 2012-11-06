FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DSM Q3 operating profit misses forecast
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-DSM Q3 operating profit misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EBIT 147 mln euros, vs 162 mln forecast

* Lowers 2012 outlook for “Performance Materials” unit

* 2012 outlook unchanged for other businesses (Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dutch chemicals and vitamins group DSM missed quarterly operating profit forecasts and lowered its 2012 outlook because of lower margins for a product to make nylon.

DSM reported a third-quarter quarter operating profit of 147 million euros ($188 million) from continued operations, compared with a forecast for 162 million euros in a poll.

The company reiterated the full-year outlook for all its business units except for “Performance Materials” where it said operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would likely be slightly below 2011. In August, it said the unit’s operations’ profit to be in line with last year.

Lower prices for a product used to make a type of nylon, caprolactam, has lead to lower margins for its Performance Materials business, chief financial officer Rolf-Dieter Schwalb told reporters. ($1 = 0.7823 euro) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.