DSM announces cost cuts as Q2 oper. profit falls

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM on Tuesday reported second-quarter operating profit at the low end of expectations and announced 150 million euros in cost-cutting measures citing tough market conditions in Europe.

The world’s leading vitamin maker said quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent to 168 million euros on flat sales of 2.268 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 183 million euros, and sales of 2.251 billion euros. (Reporting by Sara Webb)