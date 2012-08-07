FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DSM announces cost cuts as Q2 oper. profit falls
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 7, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

DSM announces cost cuts as Q2 oper. profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM on Tuesday reported second-quarter operating profit at the low end of expectations and announced 150 million euros in cost-cutting measures citing tough market conditions in Europe.

The world’s leading vitamin maker said quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent to 168 million euros on flat sales of 2.268 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 183 million euros, and sales of 2.251 billion euros. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.