UPDATE 1-DSM warns of tough 2012, eyes M&A

AMSTERDAM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM warned of a tough year ahead, particularly in Europe in the building and construction markets, and said the second half of 2012 should be stronger than the first.

The world’s leading vitamin maker, which has a war chest of more than 2 billion euros, reiterated on Wednesday that it is on the lookout for suitable acquisitions, particularly in the more profitable nutrition and life sciences businesses.

The Dutch company has transformed its business over the past couple of years, selling off its lower-margin bulk chemicals businesses to concentrate on less cyclical food ingredients and high-end plastics.

It bought U.S. baby food ingredients maker Martek for $1.1 billion in February 2011, and moved into the biofuels market earlier this year announcing a 50-50 joint venture with private U.S. ethanol maker POET, one of the biggest ethanol producers in the world.

The joint venture will produce ethanol on a commercial scale from corn crop residue such as husks and stalks.

Earlier on Wednesday, DSM reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 166 million euros, down 2 percent, on sales of 2.23 billion euros, up 7 percent.

An analysts poll commissioned by Reuters forecast fourth-quarter EBIT of 173 million euros on sales of 2.22 billion.

“We are conscious that risks to the macroeconomic global outlook remain, and that weakness in Europe and some of our end-markets, especially building and construction, persists,” Feike Sijbesma, chief executive, said.

