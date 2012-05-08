FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DSM Q1 results beat forecast
May 8, 2012 / 5:37 AM / 5 years ago

DSM Q1 results beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM on Tuesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and gave a cautiously optimistic outlook for the full year.

The world’s leading vitamin maker reported quarterly net profit of 145 million euros, down 13 percent from a year ago, and quarterly operating profit of 200 million euros, also down 13 percent. Sales rose 3 percent to 2.29 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters forecast a quarterly net profit of 113 million euros, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 172 million euros, and sales of 2.216 billion euros. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)

