DSM Q4 misses, warns of tough year ahead
February 29, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

DSM Q4 misses, warns of tough year ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 166 million euros, down 2 percent, on sales of 2.227 billion euros, up 7 percent.

An analysts poll commissioned by Reuters forecast fourth-quarter EBIT of 173 million euros on sales of 2.216 billion euros.

“We are conscious that risks to the macroeconomic global outlook remain, and that weakness in Europe and some of our end-markets, especially building and construction, persists,” Feike Sijbesma, chief executive, said.

He added the company was well placed to achieve its 2013 targets. (Reporting by Sara Webb. Editing by Jane Merriman)

