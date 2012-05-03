FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DSM to buy Kensey Nash for about $335 mln
May 3, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

DSM to buy Kensey Nash for about $335 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for about $335 million in an all-cash deal aimed at strengthening its biomedical business.

DSM said Kensey Nash is a leader in regenerative medicine and biomaterials research and development, with leading manufacturing and strong strategic partnerships, and had a total enterprise value of about $360 million.

DSM is offering $38.50 per share, representing a 33 percent premium to Kensey Nash’s closing share price on May 2.

